Combating COVID-19: States asked to set up dedicated hospitals for coronavirus patients

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday said the States need to set up dedicated hospitals for COVID-19 patients.

Briefing media persons here today, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said: "We have asked states to make dedicated COVID-19 hospitals."

He said that as per the information received so far, the work has started at the state level in Gujarat, Assam, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the data compiled by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of the infection-related death toll in the country rose to nine on Tuesday, while the total number of active cases reached 482. (ANI)