Combating COVID-19: Sudden surge in demand for antiseptic liquids

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Ever since the 21-day lockdown was announced to combat the COVID-19, the demand for antiseptic liquids has surged in the city.

"Customers are buying antiseptic liquid and using the drop of liquid in washing cloth as well as taking bath. Earlier the demand was not much. After the COVID-19 outbreak, the demand of antiseptic liquid has gone up," Pandara Road Kendriya Bhandar Store manager Karamvir Singh Rawat told ANI.

He also said the people are buying other essential items while maintaining proper social distance in the Kendriya Bhandara store and nearby Safal store on Pandara Road.

Several stores have even kept sanitiser outside their store so that every customer would be able to sanitise their hand before entering the store. The social distancing is also being followed in other parts of the city.

Green Chick store at Khanna Market has even restricted the entry of customers in its shops. The shop is not allowing customers to enter their shop, saying that they will be apprised by the staff about their requirements and staff will provide them with the items outside the gate. (ANI)

