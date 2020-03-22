Combating COVID-19: Sukhbir, Harsimrat urge MPs to release MPLAD funds to hospitals

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday urged all MPs to release their MPLAD funds needed by hospitals for purchase of medical equipment to fight against coronavirus.

In a joint statement here, Sukhbir Badal and his wife Harsimarat said that as per reports coming in, there was a shortage of medical equipment and testing kits needed by the government hospitals.

They said the district administration could tie-up with hospitals and money needed for the specialised equipment would be released by them from their MPLAD funds.

The SAD president also urged the people to faithfully obey all the instructions of the Union and Punjab governments and observe complete lockdown till March 31 as directed. (ANI)

