Combating COVID-19: Understand facts, don't believe in rumours, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called upon the people to understand facts about coronavirus and do not believe in rumours.

"At times, people don't pay attention to things which are important. I request the people to understand facts and not believe in rumours," said Prime Minister Modi during his interaction with the people of his Lok Sabha constituency -- Varanasi -- via video-conferencing.

"COVID-19 doesn't discriminate between the rich and the poor. It will not spare anyone just because they perform yoga or exercise daily," Prime Minister Modi said.

He further noted that the government has formed a help desk, in collaboration with WhatsApp, to seek correct information about coronavirus.

"If you have access to WhatsApp, you can use the number 9013151515 for the purpose. If you write 'Namaste' on this WhatsApp number, either in English or in Hindi, then you will get an immediate response," he said.

Giving the example of 'Mahabharat' war, Prime Minister Modi said that the war which the whole country is fighting today against coronavirus will take 21 days to be won.

Modi said: "Mahabharat war was won in 18 days. This war the whole country is fighting against coronavirus will take 21 days. Our aim is to win this war in 21 days."

Prime Minister Modi had on Tuesday announced nationwide lockdown for 21 days as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)