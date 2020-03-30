Combating COVID-19: Union Minister Teli donates Rs 1 cr from MPLAD Fund

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Rameswar Teli has donated Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD Fund for the prevention and control of COVID-19 in the country.

Teli, who is an MP from Dibrugarh, has also donated his one month's salary to PM-CARES Fund in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dibrugarh MLA Prashanta Phukan has also contributed Rs 10 lakh from his MLA fund and Rs 1 lakh in his individual capacity to help the poor people in the prevailing situation. (ANI)

