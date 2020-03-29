Combating COVID-19: UP CM interacts with 1.63 lakh BJP workers through video conferencing

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Mar 29 (ANI): In the backdrop od COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directly interacted with 1.63 lakh BJP workers of the state through video conferencing.

"The Chief Minister said that all the BJP workers should make the public aware of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package while using social media platforms. Rs 1.70 lakh crore has been released through this package. The Chief Minister called upon the workers to provide more and more essential facilities to the people in view of Covid-19 epidemic," said a release.

The Chief Minister, while interacting with all the workers, said that under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, every health worker fighting 'Covid-19' will be provided an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh under the insurance scheme.

"The Central Government has ordered the State Governments to use the ' Welfare Fund for Building and Construction Workers' to provide relief to construction workers. 8 crore poor families will be provided with gas cylinders for the next three months," said the statement.

While interacting with the BJP workers, the Chief Minister said that the public should also be made "aware of the relief package announced by the state government for daily wage labourers."

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that 11 committees have been formed to implement the action plan for prevention from Covid-19. These include about two dozen senior government officials. These committees are acting according to the responsibility fixed on the situation arising out of Corona," the release.

The Chief Minister also said that 31 nodal officers have been appointed for ease of the citizens of Uttar Pradesh living in other states of the country.

The release stated: "The Chief Minister asked BJP workers that every booth president should contact 10 families in their village and locality. Get one meal package made from each house and distribute it among 10 needy families." (ANI)

