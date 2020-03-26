Combating COVID-19: UP Police register 2,941 cases

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 26 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police have registered 2,941 cases and collected Rs 1,56,98,117 as fine for violating the prohibitory orders, which are in place in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement by the state police, 6,461 vehicles have been seized and over three lakh vehicles have been fined. The cases have been lodged under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

