Combating COVID-19: Vigorous identification of emerging hotspots on in India

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Amid nationwide lockdown, the Government of India is doing whatever it takes to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

With the gradual increase in infected cases to 1,071, as per the detail shared by Ministry of Health on Monday, vigorous identification of emerging hotspots is on, and the isolation clusters are being put in place to avoid the possible community transmission.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to control the spread of coronavirus.

The Trauma Centre of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been converted into a dedicated centre for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Besides this, many more dedicated isolation centres, more production of ventilators, testing kits, masks, sanitisers and protective gear is underway on a war footing.

The Central government is confident that the spread will be contained and there may not be the need to extend the lockdown beyond April 14.

However, the next two weeks will be very crucial in the fight against the coronavirus. It proves the decision taken by Prime Minister Modi to completely lock down the country in good time, as opposed to other countries, was the best in the given circumstances as per the recommendations of health experts across the board.

India has reported 1,071 cases including 99 recovered and 29 deaths due to coronavirus till Monday morning. (ANI)

