Combating COVID-19: West Bengal closes schools till June 10

Nabanna (West Bengal) [India], April 11 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced that the schools in the State will remain closed till June 10 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

She informed that there are 95 active coronavirus cases so far in the State.

"Six more cases have been reported. There are 95 active patients as on April 11 in the State... Schools in the State to remain closed till June 10," Banerjee said at a press conference here.

The Chief Minister said that the State government is thinking of allowing bakeries to function but the proper protocol should be followed so that no violation of lockdown takes place. (ANI)

