Combating COVID-19: West Bengal increases insurance coverage from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday increased insurance coverage from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for all those, who are helping in combating COVID-19.

"Insurance coverage has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for all those, who are helping in this health crisis, including staff at private, government, transportation centres such as doctors, nurses, police, and courier services," said Chief Minister Banerjee.

The Central government has announced a personal accident cover of Rs 50 lakh for accidental loss of life to healthcare workers on account of contracting COVID-19.

Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Sunday said that along with public healthcare workers, this scheme will also cover healthcare workers in private hospitals. The details of the scheme are being discussed with the New India Insurance Company.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has infected 1,071 people so far. (ANI)