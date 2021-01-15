Combating Covid: Arunachal receives 32,000 doses of vaccines

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh has received 32,000 doses of the COVID 19 vaccines for the inoculation drive planned for January 16.

MyGov Arunachal Pradesh tweeted, "Good News! Arunachal Pradesh, received 32000 doses, of Covid19 Vaccine this morning that is being dispatched to vaccine stores across the state."





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 at 10:30 am via video conferencing.

His office, earlier, said that this will be the world's largest vaccination program covering the entire lenght and breadth of the country.

The Central Government has delivered adequate doses of Covishield and Covaxin to all the states and Union Territories with the support of Civil Aviation Ministry. (ANI)

