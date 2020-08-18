Combating COVID: Curfew announced in Puducherry tomorrow

Puducherry [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanasamy on Monday announced curfew on trial basis in the Union Territory tomorrow in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"We have declared a full curfew in Pondicherry tomorrow to control the spread of corona," Narayanasamy said in an order.

According to the order, only pharmacies, milk booths, and companies that supply gas cylinders will operate.

"All shops including petrol stocks will be closed. This prevents the public from gathering and thus has the potential to reduce corona infection," it said.

"This is the first time our government has announced this on a trial basis. Are people out of traffic tomorrow? Is the curfew observed? Let's see. We have no choice but to enforce curfews on Sundays in the coming weeks if people go outside in violation," it further said.

As many as 302 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths were reported in the Union Territory on Monday, said the Health Department of Puducherry.

The total number of coronavirus cases has gone up to 8,029 in the UT, including 3,288 active cases, 4,627 cured cases, and 114 deaths. (ANI)

