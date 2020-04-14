Combating Covid: Delhi HC directs officials to use Aarogya Setu App

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Monday directed all the court officials and staff to use Aarogya Setu, a mobile application, which has been developed by the government to connect the people with essential health services and combat coronavirus in the country.

"The mobile application is aimed at augmenting the initiatives of the Government of India, particularly the Department of Health, in proactively reaching out to and informing the users of the application regarding risks, best practices and relevant advisories pertaining to the containment of COVID-19," a statement released by Registrar General Manoj Jain said.

It also helps in contact-tracing and curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Considering the benefits and advantage of Aarogya Setu mobile application, all the officers/officials of this Court are requested to download, install and use the same," the statement further added. (ANI)

