Combatting COVID-19: HC directs govt to set-up health facilities at Delhi violence relief camp

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): In the light of the coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Delhi government to set up health facilities equipped with doctors, public health officials, equipment for emergency medications at Eidgah Old Mustafabad Camp, where people who suffered during the violence are taking shelter.

A division bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad stated that steps in this regard shall be taken at the earliest, preferably within two days.

The court was hearing two petitioners, both residents of Eidgah Old Mustafabad Camp, who have sought directions to Delhi government and other authorities to deploy a team of qualified doctors and public health officials for screening, testing and treating residents of the camp in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

The petitioners also prayed for issuing directions to the Delhi government to deploy sanitation workers for keeping up the hygiene of the camp and adjoining areas so as to prevent the spread of any infection or communicable contagious diseases.

The court, after hearing the matter, further directed the respondents that adequate sanitation workers with equipment shall be deputed at the camp, if not already deputed, for maintaining hygiene in the area and keeping the surrounding areas clean.

The Eidgah was converted into a relief camp earlier this month, following the recent violence in North-East Delhi, in which at least 53 people lost their lives. (ANI)

