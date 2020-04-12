Combatting COVID-19: Indian Army's Eastern Command headquarters install sanitisation gate to disinfect vehicles

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 12 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Eastern Command headquarters of the Indian Army in Kolkata has installed a sanitisation gate to disinfect vehicles entering the premises.
Meanwhile, according to the State Health Department, the total number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 95 in West Bengal on Sunday.
7 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the state till date.
West Bengal Government made it mandatory to cover nose and mouth with a mask or any other available piece of cloth in public places, to avoid transmission of COVID-19. (ANI)
