Combatting COVID-19: Parts of Andhra Pradesh observe shut down amid Janata Curfew

Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Machilipatnam district in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday observed shut down, as part of Janata Curfew called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bid to mitigate the spread of the contagious coronavirus infection.

Local shops in the area as well as street hawkers also voluntarily closed down their services today to take part in the Janata Curfew.

Furthermore, the majestic bus terminals in the urban parts of the state also looked deserted as people observed the self-imposed 14-hour 'Janata Curfew' that began at 7 am today and aimed at fighting the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Andhra Pradesh has so far reported only one imported case of coronavirus in the state. The young man with a travel history from Paris tested positive for the infection on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to be a part of the 'Janta curfew' today and said that it will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India crossed 341 on Sunday morning according to official data. (ANI)

