Combatting COVID-19: YSRCP MLAs to contribute one month salary to CMRF

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): All MLAs of the YSRCP will contribute their one month salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) for the coronavirus prevention measures.

YSRCP MLA and government chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said in a press statement that all the party MLAs and MLCs will contribute their one month salary to CMRF for the measures being taken for prevention of coronavirus spread.

He said that they are doing this contribution on humanitarian ground in the present situation. He reminded that YSRCP MPs have already announced the contribution of one month salary each to PMRF and CMRF.

The chief whip lauded that the state government is working actively and field-level staff are responding actively in the fight against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar announced his three-month salary as a contribution to the CMRF. (ANI)

