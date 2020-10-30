Combined index of eight core industries declined by 0.8% in September

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Combined Index of eight core industries stood at 119.7 in September 2020, which declined by 0.8 per cent (provisional) as compared to the index of September 2019.



Its cumulative growth during April to September 2020-21 has been (-) 14.9 per cent.

An official release said that final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for June'2020 is revised to (-) 12.4 per cent. The eight core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). (ANI)

