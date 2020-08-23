Come back, Rahulji, Congress, country need you: Maha Congress chief

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on Sunday backed Rahul Gandhi for the post of Congress president.

"Rahul Ji should now lead the Congress. Come back, Rahul Ji. Not only the Congress party but the entire country needs you. Under your leadership and guidance we would like to work for the poor and neglected in this country," Thorat said in a press statement.

He said that until Rahul Gandhi takes over the leadership of Congress, Sonia Gandhi should continue to lead the party as interim president.

"Sonia ji has taken care of the large Congress family selflessly and has also made innumerable sacrifices for it. Under her leadership and guidance during the UPA government, revolutionary decisions were taken keeping the interest of the people as supreme. Until Rahul ji takes over as full-time president, Sonia ji should lead the Congress family as the party's interim president," Thorat added.

There has been a debate in the Congress on the issue of leadership with a section of the party pitching for return of Rahul Gandhi as party president.

Rahul Gandhi has been leading the party's attack on the Narendra Modi government on a range of issues including border tensions with China.

Sonia Gandhi completed one year as the party's interim chief earlier this month. She took over the reins of the party for a second time after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief following Congress suffering its second successive defeat in Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

Sections of the party feel that the uncertainty over the leadership issue should end soon as it will help the party take on the BJP-led government more forcefully. (ANI)

