Come forward with complaints to make Andhra corruption free: ACB DG urges people on launch of helpline

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): In a bid to encourage people to report corruption cases, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government on Monday launched a dedicated call centre to receive complaints regarding corruption in the state.

Lauding the move, Anti-Corruption Bureau Director General, Kumar Vishwajeet, urged people to come forward with complaints and "make Andhra Pradesh a corruption-free state".

"The Chief Minister has launched a toll-free number -- 14400 -- to receive complaints related to corruption. Anyone in the state can call on this number and report about any corruption related activity in any government department," Kumar Vishwajeet said.

The DG also assured that the complainant's name will be kept confidential.

"The government has also taken a progressive step by roping in IIM Ahmedabad, which is going to do a study on several departments. Their procedural aspects will be taken into account and all the loopholes in the system will be closed so that corruption does not take place," he said.

The DG said that the step is a "noble idea" and "progressive" to make the administration corruption-free.

Commissioner of state Information and Public Relations, Vijay Kumar Reddy, said that the decision was taken in a bid to eradicate corruption in the state.

After launching the helpline, the Chief Minister had made the first call to inquire about its functioning and ordered that investigation should be completed on any complaint received through the number within 15 days. (ANI)

