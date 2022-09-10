Comic Kunal Kamra's show in Gurugram cancelled after Bajrang Dal objects

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 10 (ANI): The show of Kunal Kamra that was scheduled to be held on September 17 was cancelled after Bajrang Dal complained to the management regarding the stand-up comedian, accusing him of making jokes about a particular religion.

This comes after Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) demand to cancel Kamra's show saying that he makes jokes about Hindu deities which may lead to a tense situation in the district.

The organiser of the show said that the management took the decision to cancel the show not to hurt the religious sentiments of anybody.





"Some people from Bajrang Dal came to us and complained regarding comedian Kunal Kamra who had earlier made jokes about a particular religion. Therefore management decided to cancel the show as we can't hurt anybody's religious sentiments and values," he said.

