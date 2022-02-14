Commander Royal Navy of Oman calls on Army Chief General MM Naravane, discussed bilateral defence cooperation

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Rear Admiral Saif Bin Nassir Bin Mohsin Al Rahbi, Commander Royal Navy of Oman, called on Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane and discussed ways to enhance the bilateral defence cooperation between India and Oman, the Indian army informed on Monday.



