Comments sought from CRPF, ITBP, SSB, CISF on incorporating transgender as 'third' gender in CAPF exam

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): The Home Ministry has asked CRPF, ITBP, SSB and CISF to examine the issue of incorporating transgender as "third" gender along with male and female in the rules of CAPF(AC) Examination 2020.

In communication, an official of the ministry said that the comments for incorporating the issues on transgender as the third gender along with male/female in Rules of CAPF (AC) Examination, 2020 have not been received from CRPF, ITBP, SSB and CISF and these should be furnished by Thursday for taking a final view on the matter. (ANI)

