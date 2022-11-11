Commerce Minister praises infrastructure development in UP

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal lauded the development work being done in Uttar Pradesh and called UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as the 'Infrastructure Man of India'.



He said nowhere else in India is work being completed at the rate that it is being done in Uttar Pradesh today. Yogi Adityanath is today working as a 'symbol of development'. He said, "In Uttar Pradesh, the rate of construction of freeways, expressways, dedicated corridors, inland waterways, and airports is a prime example."

Not only Uttar Pradesh, but the entire country is also grateful to him for the way CM Yogi was enhancing the infrastructure of UP, he added. (ANI)

