Commercial establishments to close in Sikkim by 10 pm as part of measures against COVID-19

Gangtok (Sikkim) [ANI], March 19 (ANI): In view of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Sikkim Government has taken measures to prevent its spread and issued directions that all commercial establishments will close by 10 pm every day.

A state government release said on Thursday that there shall be no movement of vehicles after 10.30 pm till 6 am except for emergency purposes.

This restriction shall not apply to commercial goods vehicles including LCVs and vehicles on emergency duty.

"All commercial establishments including restaurants, bars, night clubs, discos, pubs, gyms shall close by 10 pm every day. However, this shall not apply to in-house guests staying in the hotels," the release said.

It said all commercial establishments shall strictly follow COVID-19 protocol such as social distancing norms, wearing of masks, sanitizations and installation of Aarogya Setu App etc.

All schools, institutions and establishments have been asked to carry out a special drive to ensure that students, employees and customers continue to follow social distancing norms and the wearing of masks.

The release said police shall also increase vigil in this regard, create awareness and strictly enforce the norms in public places.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 35,871 new COVID-19 cases and 17,741 recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The country has 2,52,364 active cases at present. (ANI)