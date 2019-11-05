Commercial flights from Hindon to Hubli airport begin tomorrow

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Flights from Hindon to Hubli airport in Karnataka will begin from Wednesday.
Star Air Public Relations Officer (PRO) Rajkunwar said, "The flight will depart from Hubli airport at 1:05 pm and will arrive at Hindon airport at 3:45 pm tomorrow and at 4:10 pm a flight will depart from Hindon airport and arrive in Hubli airport at 6:50 pm."
"A 50-seater plane of the Star Air will operate between Hindon and Hubli airports for three days in a week," the PRO said.
On October 11, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat flagged off the first commercial flight from Hindon airport to Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. (ANI)
