Commercial run of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express to begin from Jan 19

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): The Ministry of Railways on Friday announced the commercial run of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express, which was flagged off by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani earlier today, will start from January 19.

Rupani flagged off the second premium Tejas train from Ahmedabad Railway Station in the presence of railway officials and a large number of people gathered at the station.

"After the successful run of semi-high speed and fully air-conditioned Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, the second premium Tejas train is ready to run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The bookings for this train has commenced and there will be no booking at railway reservation counters," Railways ministry said in a release.

However, it said that the booking can be exclusively done either through IRCTC website, the mobile app 'Irctc Rail Connect, or IRCTC authorised agents.

"This will be yet another step of the Ministry of Railways in its endeavour to improve the overall travelling experience of rail passengers by providing state of the art amenities to them on trains. The train shall be equipped with all modern onboard facilities for ensuring a high level of comfort to the passengers," the ministry said.

The fully air-conditioned Tejas Express will have two Executive Class Chair Cars having 56 seats each and eight Chair Cars having the capacity of 78 seats each.

The train, which will run on all days of the week except Thursday, has the capacity to carry 736 passengers.

"The train will start its journey at Ahmedabad in the morning at 6.40 am and will reach Mumbai Central at 1.10 pm having scheduled commercial halts at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi and Borivali," said the release, adding that the train will leave Mumbai Central at 3:40 pm for the return journey and will reach Ahmedabad at 9:55 pm.

"All passengers travelling on IRCTC train will be provided with Rail Travel Insurance of up to Rs 25 lakhs, free of cost by IRCTC. This complimentary travel insurance also includes exclusive coverage of Rs 1 lakh against household theft or robbery during the travel period of the passengers," the ministry said.

"Besides, this special feature, in a first of its own, IRCTC will also pay a compensation of Rs 100 in case the train during its run, is delayed by more than one hour, and Rs 250 in case of delay of more than two hours to every passenger as compensation," it added.

In case of cancellation of the train, an automatic full refund of full fare on confirmed or waitlisted e-tickets will be made. (ANI)

