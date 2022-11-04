Commission for Air Quality Management bans entry of truck traffic in Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Amid the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, the Commission for Air Quality Management on Thursday stopped the entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services and all CNG/electric trucks).

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas further ordered implementation of GRAP-4 in Delhi-NCR.

The order comes after Delhiites woke up to a thick envelope of smog as air quality in the national capital and in adjoining regions dipped into severe category again. (ANI)