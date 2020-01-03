Commission for Child Rights summons CMO of Kota hospital where infants died

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday issued summons to the chief medical officer of a hospital in Rajasthan's Kota district where as many as 100 children have died.

"We had summoned the chief medical officer to appear before us today but he did not. We have issued summons to him again asking him to appear on Tuesday [January 7]. We are going to request the state chief secretary to ensure that it is complied to," NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo told ANI.

The death toll of infants in the J K Lone hospital in Rajasthan's Kota district has mounted to 105. The Congress-led government has been facing the ire over the deaths due to alleged unhygienic conditions of the district hospital.

Kanoongo said if the chief medical officer fails to appear before the commission again, it will use its powers and take action.

He rued, "We are not getting any support. The chief medical officer did not appear and the principle secretary has not replied." (ANI)

