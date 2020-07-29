Commission Haridaspur-Paradip railway line for passenger traffic: Patnaik to Goyal

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 28 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has written to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal seeking necessary approval for commissioning of Haridaspur-Paradip new railway line for passenger traffic.

"The railway project is being executed through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) company called HPRCL, in which the government of Odisha, Ministry of Shipping and Indian Railways have a similar share in equity in the SPV. The project has taken an extremely long time for commissioning but with continuous monitoring, it has finally come to the commissioning stage," Patnaik wrote in the letter.

"The 82 km new line is connecting Kendrapada district to railway map for the first time. It is important to understand the connectivity needs of people and especially for people of Kendrapada district, who have not seen a passenger train as yet. This is the reason why Odisha government has waived all stamp duty, registration fee and also a premium on land, along with direct monetary equity support to this railway project," he added.

Patnaik requested Goyal to accord all necessary approvals so that a passenger train can be flagged off by August 2020 on this new line. (ANI)

