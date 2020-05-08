Commissioner of Railway Safety to conduct inquiry into Aurangabad mishap

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Ram Kripal, Commissioner of Railway Safety, South Central circle will conduct an inquiry into the Nanded Railway division mishap in which 16 migrant workers lost their lives on Friday.

"Ram Kripal, Commissioner of Railway Safety, South Central circle will hold an independent inquiry in today's labourers runover incident in Parbhani-Manmad section of Nanded Railway division of South Central Railway," said the Ministry of Railways in a tweet.

At least 16 migrant labourers were killed and five others injured when a freight train ran over them between Jalna and Aurangabad, informed Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR) on Friday.

The injured have been shifted to Aurangabad civil hospital. As per Railways officials, the migrant labourers hailed from Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

