Commissionerates in Lucknow and Noida will help in effective policing: UP DGP OP Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh on Monday said that setting up of commissionrates in Lucknow and Noida will help in effective policing after the state Cabinet approved the proposal to set up the police commissioner system in the two cities.

"Such a system was required; there will be an exchange of smart and sensitive policing, effective policing and integrated policing through this. It will further help in crime control," Singh added.

"It will also help in improving the law and order situation, we have prepared a blueprint for it. And we may also implement the system in cities like Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, and Prayagraj," he added.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made the announcement during a press conference that the state cabinet has approved the proposal to set up the police commissioner system in the cities of Lucknow and Noida.

The chief minister had also said, "Two women officers of Superintendent of Police (SP) and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) ranks each, are being deployed to curb crimes against women in the new police commissionerates." (ANI)

