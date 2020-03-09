Committed to facilitating early return of stranded Indian students in Iran, Jaishankar assures family members

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): The Centre is committed to facilitating the early return of stranded Indian students in coronavirus-hit Iran to their homeland, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured their family members during an interaction in Srinagar.

"Met in #Srinagar the families of Indian students in #Iran. Assured them that our Embassy @India_in_Iran is monitoring their welfare. We are committed to facilitating their early return to India," Jaishankar tweeted.

The minister had arrived in Srinagar on a surprise visit earlier today and met family members of the students who are stuck in Iran amid the coronavirus scare that has gripped more that has 100 countries across the world.

Iran is among the countries worst-hit by the coronavirus outbreak. Around 40 Indian citizens are stranded in the Iranian city of Qom. New Delhi has sent a team of doctors to Iran for screening and has established a clinic in that city.

Iranian Embassy here has assured that the Indian citizens with no symptoms of the virus will be brought to India and those whose medical test results are positive will be hospitalised in one of the advanced special medical centers designated by Iran's Ministry of Health. (ANI)

