Committed to make Himachal Pradesh "industrial hub", says Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said that the state government is committed to make Himachal Pradesh an "industrial hub" of the country.

At the Rising Himachal Global Investor's Meet, Thakur said that the state government is providing several incentives to potential entrepreneurs.

As many as 25 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 5000 crore were also signed with various industrial houses in the presence of the chief minister.

The state government is also coming up with investor-friendly policies in sectors such as tourism, AYUSH, Information Technology and electronics and hydro energy, said Thakur.

The chief minister further said that the state government had a meeting with the ambassadors from 50 countries, with an aim to invite them to the global investor meet to be held in Dharamshala in November.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to be a part of the investors' meet. (ANI)

