Committed to making progress on issues of counter-terrorism, climate change, PM Modi tells new EU Council President

New Delhi [India], Dec 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with European Council President Charles Michel weeks after the latter assumed office, and spoke of India's commitment in making progress on issues of counter-terrorism, climate change, among others.

The discussion in this regard was held after the Prime Minister received the call from Michel, read a statement.

Modi expressed confidence that India-EU partnership will be further strengthened under Michel's leadership.

Recalling his meeting with Michel in New York on the sidelines of UNGA earlier this year, the Prime Minister mentioned that India was committed to making progress on issues of mutual interest, including BTIA, connectivity partnership, Europol, counter-terrorism, climate change, etc.

Both the leaders agreed to hold the next India-EU Summit at an early opportunity next year in Brussels. Dates in this regard will be decided through diplomatic channels, the statement added. (ANI)