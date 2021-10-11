Committee designs pandal on theme of Rajshahi Durga Puja in West Bengal's Behala

South 24 Paraganas (West Bengal) [India], October 11 (ANI): Behala's Barisha Sarbojanin Durgotsab Committee has designed a Durga puja pandal on the theme of Rajshahi's (now in Bangladesh) Durga puja.



"We're working on India's oldest Durga puja theme that happened 415 years ago in Rajshahi which is now in Bangladesh. We're doing this on the basis of research," says Tanmoy Chatterjee, member of Barisha Sarbojanin Durgotsab Committee.





In the year 1606, in Rajshahi (currently this place is in Bangladesh), King Kansa Narayan organized Durga Puja.

The idol displayed by the Behala's Barisha Sarbojanin Durgotsab Committee has been crafted by renowned artist Subrata Gangopadhyay. (ANI)

