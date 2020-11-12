Committee formed for development of Gairsain: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday announced that a committee has been formed for the creation of facilities in summer capital Gairsain and for its planning for the next 10 years.



He said that there will be an investment of about Rs 25 crore by state and investors for the development of Gairsain so that all facilities including water and electricity are available.

"There will be good schools, sports grounds and entertainment facilities. The first task will be to make adequate land available," Rawat said, according to an official release.

He also announced that Rs 9 crores have already been sanctioned for the construction of a double lane road to Bhararisain. (ANI)

