Committee formed to probe deaths of 4 workers due to gas leak at Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant

Rourkela (Odisha)/New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): A high-level committee has been formed to probe into the cause of the death of four workers in 'suspected gas leakage incident' at the coal chemical unit of the Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha on Wednesday morning.

In an official statement, the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) extended deepest condolences to the kin of the deceased.



"In an unfortunate incident at the SAIL Rourkela Steel Plant, four contract workers engaged at the Plant's Coal Chemicals Department (CCD) have succumbed to a suspected gas leakage incident," the SAIL said.

"The workers felt unwell at around 9 am on January 6 and were immediately rushed to the ICU of Ispat General Hospital (IGH) at Rourkela for treatment. The SAIL family is deeply saddened by the loss of lives and stands strong with the affected families at this time of grief," the statement added.

According to the statement, a high-level committee has been formed to inquire into the cause of the incident and all emergency protocols have been immediately activated in the plant. (ANI)

