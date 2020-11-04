Committee formed to review 'guidelines on television rating agencies'

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on Wednesday constituted a committee to review guidelines on television rating agencies in the country, with Shashi S Vempati, CEO of Prasar Bharti appointed as the Chairman.

As per an order from the MIB, the new committee has been constituted to study the different aspects of the television rating system in India as they have evolved over a period of time.

"Based on the operation of the guidelines for a few years, there is need to have a fresh look on the guidelines particularly keeping in view the recent recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), technological advancements and interventions to address the system," the statement said, adding that the committee would further strengthen the procedures for a credible and transparent rating system.



An appraisal of the existing system will be carried out by the committee while examining recommendations of the TRAI and the overall scenario of the industry.

"The committee will address the needs of stakeholders and make recommendations for a robust, transparent and accountable rating system through changes if any," the statement added.

Other members of the committee include Dr Shalabh, Professor of Statistics, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, IIT Kanpur, Dr Rajkumar Upadhyay, Executive Director of C-DOT, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, Decision Sciences Centre for Public Policy. (ANI)

