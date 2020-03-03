Committee formed to study free electricity proposal: Maharashtra Power Minister

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [Indai], Mar 3 (ANI): Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut on Tuesday said a committee has been formed to study the proposal of providing free electricity to the public upto a limit.

"We have made a committee to study the free electricity scheme This committee will file a feasibility report in three months," Raut said in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

On February 7, the minister had said that the state government is considering a proposal to provide electricity for free to the people whose monthly electricity consumption is under 100 units.

"We are considering a proposal to provide free electricity for residents whose usage is under 100 units per month," the minister had told ANI.

The minister further added that the state government is also considering making electricity cheaper for industrial use and said, "We are also considering to make electricity cheaper for industrial use and to provide electricity for agricultural use at daytime." (ANI)

