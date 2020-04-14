Committee set up to revive Maharashtra's economy: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said that a committee of 11 experts has been set up to suggest measures to revive the state's economy which is affected by the corona crisis.

"A committee of 11 experts has been set up to suggest effective measures to help revive the State's economy that is severely affected by the Corona crisis. The state is fully committed to reviving its economy and is taking necessary measures," Pawar tweeted.

According to the latest report, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra stands at 2,455.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of lockdown till May 3 but hinted at some relaxations after April 20 at places where COVID-19 cases remain under control and no spurt in the cases is reported.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 10,815 including 9,272 active cases, 1,189 cured/discharged and 353 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said earlier on Tuesday. (ANI)

