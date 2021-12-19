Committee system important part of Parliament: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Sunday participated in the two-day sensitization programme for media persons covering parliamentary proceedings and highlighted the importance of the committee system of Parliament.

Interacting with reporters here today at Parliament, Yadav highlighted the importance of the committee of Parliament and the role of the committee as to how it functions and how the government acts on the committee's report.

The Union Minister said, "Parliamentary standing committee meeting report should not be leaked because during the meeting of the standing committee, different political parties leaders discuss agenda of the Committee and it should be public once committee submits it's final report in the House.



Yadav informed reporters that a total of 24 department related Committees exist in Parliament, adding that out of 24 committees, 16 committees belong to the Lok Sabha and eight committees belong to the Rajya Sabha.

When asked about the process of appointment of the Chairman of the Standing Committee, the Union Minister said, "Appointment of Committee of Chairman is decided on the strength of political parties".

He added, "The name for the appointment of the Chairman of Parliament Committee is proposed by political parties and a final decision is taken by the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and the Speaker of the Lok Sabha". (ANI)

