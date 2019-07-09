Committee to examine need for central law on violence against doctors to meet tomorrow

New Delhi (India), July 9 (ANI): First meeting of the committee formed to examine the pros and cons of bringing out a central legislation against the assault on doctors on duty will be held on July 10, informed Department of Health and Family Welfare.

On Monday doctors at Malauna Azad Medical College (MAMC) went on an indefinite strike after a doctor on duty in the emergency ward was assaulted by a patient's attendants.

Doctors at NRS Medical College and Hospital went on strike last month after one of their colleagues was allegedly attacked by the family of a patient who died during treatment.

In June the protesting resident doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) demanded a tough central law against anyone who engages in violence with medical practitioners. IMA had also urged for the enactment of a protection law for the doctors and amendment in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). (ANI)

