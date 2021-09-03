Committee to make RTCs profitable will be constituted soon, says Karnataka CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 3 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said a committee of experts would be constituted shortly to make state road transport corporations financially self-reliant and profitable.

He said he was aware of the difficult situation in RTCs and exuded confidence that it would change for the better and exuded confidence that the 'gloomy atmosphere' will definitely change for the better in the next coming days.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a function organised by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to felicitate 60 drivers who have rendered accident-free service for 15 years.



"While analysing the cause for the difficult situation in the RTCs, the proposed committee will also suggest measures to make the RTCs profitable and financially self-reliant," Bommai said.

He said the need of the hour is for capacity-building of the RTCs by enhancing professionalism and a result-oriented approach among the officials and the staff.

"During the COVID-19 crisis at the time of my predecessor B S Yediyurappa, the state government had released Rs 2,300 crores. Now, during my period, we have released Rs 108 crores. The state government is always ready to support the RTCs," the Chief Minister said.

"In the changed circumstances owing to the technological revolution, we have proposed to buy 90 electricity-driven buses and the KSRTC has proposed to buy 642 sophisticated buses," he said.

Saluting the drivers for their sense of commitment, devotion and dedication with which they perform their duty, the chief minister said, "Our life is in your hands. We have immense faith in your professional capabilities and sincerity of purpose. I salute you for discharging your responsibilities in difficult and trying circumstances." (ANI)

