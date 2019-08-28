Committee to prepare report on uniform Code of Conduct for MPs, MLAs: Om Birla

New Delhi (India), August 28 (ANI): A committee of Speakers would be formed and a uniform code of conduct will be prepared based on its report to ensure smooth functioning legislatures free from disruptions and noisy scenesa, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Wednesday.

"There was unanimity among the Speakers and the presiding officers that the Assemblies and the Lok Sabha, which are temples of democracy and have accountability towards people, run smoothly and have meaningful discussions without disruptions. There was a consensus on framing a code of conduct," he said.

Birla was addressing the media after the conclusion of the meeting of Speakers and Presiding officers of 30 state Assemblies in Parliament House.

"A committee would be formed for the purpose which will prepare its report after consulting Speakers and presiding officers of state Assemblies and Legislative Councils," Birla said adding that the committee will submit its report in November and a final call will be taken at the next meeting of Speakers scheduled in Dehradun.

He said all the Speakers were of the view that legislative output needs to be increased for better productivity and efficiency and for it disruptions must be stopped.

"The Assemblies and Lok Sabha must run smoothly without disruptions. The number of sittings should be increased and expenses are reduced. The exchequer's money must be utilised and productivity needs to be enhanced," he said.

He said an action taken report would be prepared by the state Assemblies

The Speaker rejected that idea of code of conduct would be any attack on opposition's right to protest.

"You can't stop anyone's fundamental rights. This is not to stop anyone from disagreeing and opposing. Sloganeering and disrupting the proceedings are not expressions. In a democracy, the opposition needs to be strong and has every right to protest," Birla said.

The Speaker said every state Assembly has its rules and regulations and there was need for uniformity in it.

He said a committee will be formed which will look into the need for uniform rules and regulations for the proceedings of the Assemblyies and the Lok Sabha.

Speaking to ANI Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said disruptions doesn't help anyone and hailed the move of framing code of conduct.

"The words you use are your weapon and should not be of disruptive nature. The opposition will get an opportunity to speak when the house functions. So they should put their points strongly in the debates rather than going for disruption," he said.

Rajasthan Speaker C P Joshi called for uniformity in rules and regulations while Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel proposed any increase in the number of sessions to raise the number of sittings. (ANI)

