Common entrance exam now first stage of Agniveer Selection from this year

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 28 (ANI): The Director Recruiting at Army Recruiting Office, Secunderabad, Colonel Keats K Das, on Tuesday gave a brief with regard to the conduct of Agniveer Selection for the year 2023-24, saying that the recruitment rally will be conducted in three stages.

As per the modified recruitment procedure, the Computer-based Online Common Entrance Exam (CEE) will be conducted before the Recruitment Rally.

The director, Recruiting at Army Recruiting Office, Secunderabad, Colonel Keats K Das said, "The recruitment rally is conducted of three stages. Before this year, first the recruitment rally, the physical was conducted, followed by a medical test. Only those who qualify had to come for the Common Entrance Exam which was a paper-based exam."

He said from this year onwards, the first major change is that the first stage is now the common entrance exam in the online mode.



"Then those who qualify for this online exam will be shortlisted and called for the recruitment rally, which is the second stage. In the second stage, they wll have to undergo a physical fitness test and a physical measurement test. Those who qualify for this will further move into the third stage, which is the medical test. The merit list will be based on the marks that the candidate acquires in the online CEE and the physical tests," he said.

He added that the registration has already started from February 16 and the process will go on till March 15. After that, the date of the online exam will most likely be a month after the registration closes which is towards the third week of April.

"The number of days will be decided to depend upon the number of candidates. We have 4 centers in Telangana Hyderabad/Secunderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, and Adilabad. The date for the recruitment rally to be conducted is yet to be finalized but for the state of Telangana, it would be towards the end of this year or early next year. It could change depending upon the total number of people who pass the exam," said Colonel Das.

He further said in the first year of Agniveer recruitment, there was a total of 808 candidates, who were selected from Telangana, including 2 women, in women military police.

Addressing a press conference earlier, he said, "There has been no change in the syllabus or pattern of questions in the CEE exam. The Indian Army is also offering bonus marks for candidates who have qualified from ITI and polytechnic ranging from 20-50 marks in the exam." (ANI)

