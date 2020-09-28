Common farmers are with government: Ramdas Athawale

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday said common farmers are with the government as the recently passed agriculture laws are beneficial for them.

Speaking to ANI, Athawale said, "The government had passed the Bills for the benefit of the farmers and this Bill will benefit the farmers two to three times more in the coming days. Congress and other parties are provoking the farmers with the help of their party workers. The common farmers are with the government."

Speaking on reaction of Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) he said, "Shiv Sena and SAD have broken the alliance with the NDA but they can come back in the alliance."



He added farm laws should also be implemented in Maharashtra, else the government will fall.

Speaking on the meeting between Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said, "Seeing 25 years of friendship Shiv Sena should come back as NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) and Congress will not let Uddhav Thackeray work properly and will not allow him to take any important decision. I say that Shiv Sena should be back to pavilion now. We will form the government once again. Coming together will benefit the Shiv Sena and all."

On September 27, Raut said he met former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday to discuss certain issues and that both of them could have ideological differences but there was no enmity between them. (ANI)

