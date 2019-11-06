Common people affected by lawyers' protest at Saket court complex, urge early resolution

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The common people who have dates and hearings pending at the Saket court expressed displeasure with the ongoing lawyers' protest at the court complex on Wednesday.

Vinay Kumar, who was at the court complex in connection with a case, expressed disappointment and wanted the matter to be resolved quickly.

"I had a date for today but when I came here all this is happening. It is a matter of great shame that the two wings of the law are fighting each other and causing inconvenience to the public. It should be resolved soon," Kumar told ANI.

The protesting lawyers stopped litigants from entering Saket court complex today, causing a great deal of inconvenience to them.

Mehraj, another litigant, agreed with Kumar and added that he was facing problems too.

"I had a date in the court related to a challan issued in my name yesterday, which was postponed to today. When I came to the court it was said that till the lawyers' issue is resolved there will be no hearing. It can even take 10-15 days. It is problematic for us. The strike should be resolved as soon as possible," Mehraj told ANI.

Earlier yesterday, two FIRs were registered in connection with the alleged assault of a police officer outside Saket district court here.

A group of advocates had on Monday allegedly assaulted a policeman outside the Saket district court as lawyers across the city continued their strike against the Tis Hazari clash with police.

A clash had broken out on November 2 between lawyers and cops over an alleged parking issue at Tis Hazari court in which several police officials and lawyers were injured. (ANI)