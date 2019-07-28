Commoners feel safe, why Mufti objecting to additional forces in Kashmir: Activist Lalit Ambardar

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Kashmir activist Lalit Ambardar on Sunday questioned former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's objection to the deployment of additional forces in Jammu and Kashmir and said the commoners of the Valley feel safer with more boots on the ground.

"I don't understand why Mehbooba Mufti is objecting to the deployment of additional soldiers in Kashmir Valley. Soldiers are merely being deployed from one corner of the country to another," said Ambardar.

"The common people of the Valley don't have any problem with the presence of Indian soldiers. In fact, they feel safer," he added.

Mufti on Saturday said that the Centre's move to deploy additional forces in Jammu and Kashmir has created "doubts" and "fear psychosis" among the people.

"Soldiers have been deployed in Kashmir for the security of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. It is the most vulnerable pilgrimage in the world," added Ambardar.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered the deployment of an additional 100 companies of the central armed police force (CAPF) to "strengthen the CI grid as well as for maintaining law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir."

"If the situation in Kashmir is not controlled, it will spread to every corner of the country. To resolve the issue, we need to abolish Article 35A and Article 370, and a separate Union Territory of Ladakh," said Ambardar. (ANI)

