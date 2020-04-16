Community kitchens in Thiruvananthapuram deliver food to 67,000 people amid lockdown

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 16 (ANI): A total of 25 community kitchens operating under the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation are delivering food packets daily to about 67,000 people amid the national lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Corporation Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar said: "In 100 wards, close to 25 volunteers are working in each ward for home delivery of food packets. We have set up three camps where we have rehabilitated destitute people and medical check-up is also being done. Separate camps being set up for migrant workers."

With regards to helping with the resources, she said that many people have come forward to help the community kitchens. She added: "Many youngsters are also coming forward to help in cooking and other related activities in the community kitchens. These kitchens are operating out of schools and colleges in the city."

The nationwide lockdown, which was scheduled to end on April 14, has been extended till May 3 keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country.

A total of 388 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kerala, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family welfare. Of the total tally, 218 patients have recovered and three patients have died due to the deadly virus. (ANI)